'It Means to Repair': What You Should Know About Reparations for Black Californians

The call for reparations is specifically about race and enslavement, but it touches on basic questions of accountability and fairness.

In 1850, California entered the union as a slavery-free state. Still, the state benefited from the exploitation of enslaved Black and Indigenous people, as documented by Gold Chains, the ACLU’s exhaustive look at the hidden history of slavery in California. The beauty and promise of the state’s beaches and palm-tree-lined educational institutions contrasts starkly with its ugly past.

The ongoing ramifications of slavery are seen in the glaring disparities in the criminal justice system and health outcomes. Historical data also shows that no progress has been made in reducing wealth inequalities between Black and white households over the past 70 years, according to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

KQED’s coverage of the state's reparations task force is for anyone who wonders about bigger questions like, why is there a disproportionate number of unhoused Black people? Why are incarceration rates highest for Black people? How do guns make it into Black communities? Why do Black communities lack what’s easily accessible to predominantly white communities?

Grocery stores, libraries, restaurants, banks and basic investment are missing in Black communities, many that were formed because of discriminatory redlining policies. And when investors descend on Black communities, why is it that Black people are displaced?

History provides context, and yet our education system fails to trace the throughlines.

Why haven’t Black people been compensated for more than two centuries of enslavement and the subsequent restrictive and discriminatory laws enacted to stifle their progress?

“Reparations is an issue, ironically, that's been used as a divisive issue, but it means to repair relationships — that should be seen as a very positive kind of thing to do,” Charles P. Henry, a professor emeritus of African American Studies at UC Berkeley, told me in an interview.

“Unless you get an agreement on the basic facts of what happened, and then the acknowledgment of what happened, it’s impossible to move to the next process,” Henry continued.

If you feel any sense of pride and appreciation for this state, and the nation as a whole, then examining California’s history is essential to imagining a more equitable future.

I compiled this FAQ to help guide readers through understanding the work of the reparations task force, and how that work fits into the broader local and national conversations. Think of this as a living document, as I’ll be updating this space as the task force progresses.

What's the definition of reparations?

The term "reparation" comes from "repair." Scholars often see reparations as a form of redress that can take two forms: restitution or atonement. Restitution is often seen as concrete and monetary, while atonement focuses on the ethical, moral and intangible nature of apology. One without the other wouldn’t fly for true reparations.