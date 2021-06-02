First in the US — California’s Task Force on Reparations Looks at Harms of Slavery

"There can be no reconciliation on race in America without truth, there can be no peace with respect to race in America without justice, and reparations is a critical pathway to authentic reconciliation and lasting peace," she said.

The task force has the power to hold hearings and request witness testimony to help the group develop suggestions for correcting past wrongs.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber, who as a state assemblymember authored the legislation creating the task force, noted the solemnity of the occasion as well as the opportunity to right historic wrongs.

“We cannot separate the things that people are crying for in the streets in terms of justice, and what has happened in the past," Weber said. "Your task is to determine the depth of the harm and the ways in which we are to repair that harm."