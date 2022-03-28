Unpacking Reparations Eligibility in California

“If you can’t trace your family ancestry to enslaved Africans, what does that mean, for example, for scores of Black children in the child welfare system who probably can’t trace anything back more than a generation?” said Grills, a task force member and Loyola Marymount University professor who focuses on racial stress and trauma, as well as implicit bias and community healing.
Hollis Gentry, a genealogy specialist at the National Museum of African American History & Culture Library, said information is sometimes relatively quick to find, while other times it can take a very long time. Gentry began looking at her own family history in 1976 and is still uncovering connections today.
“The eligibility criteria is going to determine how you approach it,” she said. “If you’re looking at a solely lineage-based approach where they have to establish that they do, in fact, descend from someone who was enslaved, that’s going to require a lot of research.
“It’s not impossible.”
“From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the 21st Century,” a book by A. Kirsten Mullen and William A. Darity Jr., is frequently mentioned in task force meetings. The book suggests requirements for reparations on the federal level include two aspects of eligibility: tracing an ancestor back to chattel slavery and self-identifying as Black Negro or African-American on the census for 10 to 12 years prior to the reparations program going into effect.
“Their two-pronged system is very simplistic, in my view,” Khansa T. Jones-Muhammad, who is the co-chair for the National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants, said.
Instead, she would like to have a system that acknowledges the harms caused by certain laws.
“Were your ancestors subject to the three-fifths compromise at the United States Constitutional Convention of 1787?” Jones-Muhammad continued asks. “Were your ancestors subject to the Casual Killing Act or fugitive slave law? Were your ancestors subject to convict leasing and Jim Crow laws? Were they subject to the Great Migration?”
The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants and the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California, two organizations Jones-Muhammad has worked with, helped Weber with the language in the bill.