'A Lesson in Discrimination': A Toxic Sea Level Rise Crisis Threatens West Oakland

Williams said her staff has had some racial equity training to begin understanding why environmental justice matters.

"A lot of our staff really don't understand what the communities are like. They don't understand the impacts of redlining," she said. "These are things that, once people understand them, can lead to empathy for what it is that these communities are experiencing."

'Dumping ground'

West Oakland became an industrial powerhouse some 150 years ago when the transcontinental railroad ended its long journey at this edge of the bay. Over time, shipbuilding, metal foundries and manufacturing filled the small corner of Oakland, followed later by gas stations, dry cleaners and auto yards.

Racist home-lending policies such as redlining relegated Black people to this neighborhood, preventing them from seeking housing outside the industrialized area.

"In Oakland, where there has been redlining is exactly where all the toxic sites are," said Phoenix Armenta, who is mixed-race and the regional resilience manager with the environmental group Gordon runs.

Black people born in West Oakland are likely to die 15 years earlier than white people born in the Oakland hills, according to a 2008 health assessment from the Alameda County Public Health Department. They're also five times more likely to be hospitalized for diabetes, three times more likely to die of stroke and twice as likely to die of cancer.

West Oakland has been the economic engine of the city, yet residents are victims of racist policies that expose them to life-threatening environmental pollution without their consent, said Dorothy Lazard, a Black woman who grew up in the neighborhood and retired last year as the managing librarian of the Oakland History Center.

"It is a lesson in discrimination, disregard and diminishment of a population that helped build the city," she said.

In the late 1940s, West Oakland was named among the city's top blighted areas in an Oakland Planning Commission study. The authors wrote that neighborhoods like West Oakland were "grim" and "ugly" because of deteriorating buildings, overcrowding and limited housing. Local and federal policies worsened the blight, Lazard said, by seizing land through eminent domain and destroying homes and businesses for freeways, public housing and a BART station. The government-sanctioned actions conspicuously decimated a historic Black neighborhood.

"Claiming things through eminent domain is commensurate with colonialism," Lazard said. "It's like saying we can use this as our dumping ground because we've already devalued this space and the people within this space."

The racism inherent in those decisions makes West Oakland a fairly typical community of color, where financial gain is "pitted against the needs of the people," Margaretta Lin wrote in a critical history of West Oakland published in 2007. "The rules of the game have been structured in such a technocratic and legalistic way that community voices are rarely consulted or heard."

Lin teaches racial justice in planning and public policy at UC Berkeley's Department of City and Regional Planning, and its Future Histories Lab. In an interview, she said West Oakland residents didn't approve of the policies that negatively affect their lives and health.

"They didn't have consent about what kind of industries were going to go where, right?" she said. "They didn't have consent about where freeways were going to be developed. All that came about because of racism and the lack of political power."