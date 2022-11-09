KQED is a proud member of
Rob Bonta on Track to Victory in Largely Overlooked California Attorney General Race

Marisa Lagos
AG Rob Bonta speaks at a lectern, with Gov. Gavin Newsom standing in the background.
Rob Bonta speaks during a press conference in San Francisco on March 24, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Attorney General Rob Bonta appears likely to keep his job as California's top cop, with voters on track to decisively back his first electoral bid for the statewide post.

Just minutes after polls closed Tuesday night, Bonta was already enjoying a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger, attorney Nathan Hochman.

The early results in this largely overlooked race come as no surprise: In a state where Democrat-affiliated voters outnumber registered Republicans nearly 2 to 1, Bonta was the natural favorite; and his allies worked in the primary to ensure that he faced a Republican challenger rather than an independent one.

A former state Assembly member, Bonta was appointed attorney general by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021, replacing Xavier Becerra, who became U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Bonta previously spent nine years representing Oakland in the state Assembly, where he pushed criminal justice reforms and was a reliable progressive Democratic vote. He sought to strike a balance in this campaign between his progressive roots and his role as the state's top law enforcement officer.

The state’s first Filipino-American attorney general is a particularly hot draw at events featuring the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, which makes up about 16% of California’s nearly 40 million residents.

Bonta's wife, Mia, won a special election last year to replace her husband in the state Assembly. Her election made the pair one of the state's top power couples.

Hochman, who has worked both as a federal prosecutor and a private defense lawyer, tried to strike a centrist tone even as he staked out positions far to the right of Bonta on public safety issues. He centered his campaign on prosecuting fentanyl dealers and his opposition to criminal justice reforms including Proposition 47, a 2014 ballot measure that Bonta supported.

But Hochman's tougher-on-crime message didn't resonate enough with voters for him to overcome the structural party advantages Democrats enjoy in California.

Bonta, who received support from the entire Democratic establishment, raised nearly $9 million for his campaign, to Hochman's $3.8 million.

Bonta released a single online ad two weeks before Election Day that never mentions Hochman but emphasizes Bonta's defense of reproductive rights. He also announced forming a California Reproductive Rights Task Force along with 14 local law enforcement officials to confront abortion restrictions in other states and protect access and privacy in California.

“We seek to be the strongest reproductive freedom state that there is in the nation," said Bonta, who aggressively used his incumbency to introduce himself to unfamiliar voters.

He recently stood before a large, colorful mural depicting a victim of a deadly shooting to announce that he was creating a first-in-the-nation Office of Gun Violence Prevention within his state Department of Justice. The office, Bonta said, represents “a paradigm shift,” and aims to “prevent gun violence from happening in the first place.”

Bonta was backed by more than a dozen gun control advocates and gun violence survivors.

This story includes additional reporting from the Associated Press.

