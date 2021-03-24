Newsom Names East Bay Assemblyman Rob Bonta to Be California Attorney General

Gov. Gavin Newsom tapped Democratic East Bay Assemblyman Rob Bonta Wednesday to be California's next attorney general, a position vacated by Xavier Becerra, who was recently confirmed as secretary of Health and Human Services for the Biden administration.

Bonta, a 48-year-old Filipino American, will take the job amid escalating violence against Asian Americans, an issue that has gained growing national prominence.

Newsom made the announcement at the International Hotel in San Francisco's Chinatown.

Newsom praised Bonta as having the history and experience to lead the powerful office in this moment.

"Rob represents what makes California great – our desire to take on righteous fights and reverse systematic injustices," he said in a written statement. "Growing up with parents steeped in social justice movements, Rob has become a national leader in the fight to repair our justice system and defend the rights of every Californian. And most importantly, at this moment when so many communities are under attack for who they are and who they love, Rob has fought to strengthen hate crime laws and protect our communities from the forces of hate."