Marisa and Scott sit down with attorney Nathan Hochman, a Republican running for Attorney General against incumbent Rob Bonta. Hochman shares his campaign slogan for high school class president, how he'll pursue the "hard middle" on criminal justice policy, his views on Propositions 47 and 57, his thoughts on Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and how he will tackle the state's fentanyl crisis.
Nathan Hochman Makes His Case to Be California's Attorney General
Nathan Hochman, candidate for California Attorney General, on Political Breakdown. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
