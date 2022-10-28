For the First Time Since 1998, Santa Clara County Will Have a New Sheriff

In the Bay’s most populous county, Laurie Smith has served as sheriff since 1998. But in this election — amid a wave of scandals and an ongoing corruption trial — she will not be on the ballot.

Now, two men are running to take over the office. Kevin Jansen, a retired sheriff’s captain, says he knows the department well enough to make changes that will restore public trust. Bob Jonsen, the former Palo Alto police chief, says his perspective from outside the department will lead to real reforms. Whoever wins will inherit an office plagued with allegations of corruption and mismanagement of the county jails.

Guests: Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter/producer, and Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED reporter