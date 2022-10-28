KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

For the First Time Since 1998, Santa Clara County Will Have a New Sheriff

Alan MontecilloAdhiti BandlamudiGuy MarzoratiMaria Esquinca
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Retired Santa Clara County Sheriff's Captain Kevin Jensen (L), and former Palo Alto police chief Bob Jonsen (R), are vying for the county sheriff's office in the November 2022 election. (Kevin Jansen and Bob Jonsen)

In the Bay’s most populous county, Laurie Smith has served as sheriff since 1998. But in this election — amid a wave of scandals and an ongoing corruption trial — she will not be on the ballot.

Now, two men are running to take over the office. Kevin Jansen, a retired sheriff’s captain, says he knows the department well enough to make changes that will restore public trust. Bob Jonsen, the former Palo Alto police chief, says his perspective from outside the department will lead to real reforms. Whoever wins will inherit an office plagued with allegations of corruption and mismanagement of the county jails.

Guests: Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter/producer, and Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED reporter


Links:

Your support makes KQED podcasts possible. You can show your love by going to https://kqed.org/donate/podcasts.

Sponsored