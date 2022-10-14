A Rise in Catalytic Converter Thefts

Unless you work on cars for a living, you probably weren’t very familiar with catalytic converters until the last few years, when reported thefts of this particular car part started to skyrocket. It’s part of the exhaust system and contains valuable metals.

These thefts have set car owners back thousands of dollars, and some people lose access to their car for months while it’s getting fixed. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws last month in an attempt to address the problem, but whether or not it’ll actually help is up in the air.

Guest: Jose Fermoso, The Oaklandside senior systems reporter





Links: