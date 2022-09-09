Naatak Marks 100 Productions of Indian American Theater in the Bay Area

Naatak is one of the largest Indian American theater companies in the country. Started in 1995 out of a dorm room at UC Berkeley, Naatak is staging its 100th production this month.

In that time, an estimated 1,000 people have participated in Naatak’s productions — all volunteers, many of whom have day jobs in the tech industry. It’s become an important part of the Indian American community in Silicon Valley, by and for people who do this in their free time.

Guest: Rachael Myrow, KQED Silicon Valley senior editor





