'The Fences Didn’t Help': 24th Street Mission BART Vendors Brace for New Permit System Amid Crackdown on Sale of Stolen Goods

“The fences didn’t help. If anything, they just created more of a problem,” said Joshua Baltodano, a nearby resident who helped create the “Mission DeFence” Instagram page to organize resistance against the fences. “When the fences were here, there was no room for anybody. Now we have room to actually have some legitimate vendors out here selling their goods and services and trying to make a living.”

Baltodano said BART tried to reinstall the fences later on Saturday morning but gave up when community members refused to leave the plaza.

Vendor Demetra Block, who has been selling used clothes on the streets for the past two years, said she came back and set up shop at the plaza shortly after the fences came down. She said she relies on the plaza not only to sell her wares, but also to buy basic necessities.

“I sell my stuff for $1, $2 or $5 . Which is very affordable. I also have to come here to get my laundry detergent,” she said.” I can’t afford no $20 laundry detergent at the stores. But I can come here and get it for 10 or 15 bucks.”

She also pushed back against the assertion that open-air markets, like this one, are dangerous, and said in the time she has been coming here, she has never seen a fight.

“These people are trying to feed their families. They’re staying out of trouble. They’re not selling drugs,” Block said. “Why would they take this place from us?”

But Ronen said in the months leading up to the fences being erected, her office received numerous complaints from constituents that the plaza had become overcrowded and unruly, with an increasing number of people selling stolen goods and making it hard for seniors and people with disabilities to navigate the sidewalks. Meanwhile, nearby brick and mortar businesses complained that the street vendors created unfair competition.

Ronen also said some longtime vendors who had sold in the neighborhood for decades reported being assaulted.

“People would come and rip their tablecloth off the table and have all of their wares flying away.” she said.

‘Stop and Shop’

Another vendor, Jerome Allen, used to sell goods at the plaza but was forced to move down Mission Street when the fences went up. His sidewalk spread, which he calls “Stop and Shop,” is among of the larger ones in the vicinity. It stretches the entire length of a typical retail storefront, and is organized by wares, including shoes, clothes, tools, electronics, and games.

“If you can name something I don’t have, I’ll give you something for free.” he said.

He says he tries to maintain a legitimate business.

“A lot of the stuff, people donate to me,” he said. “They'll just pull up in their car and give me a bag of stuff.”

But Allen acknowledges that inevitably, some of what he and others sell may have originally been stolen before it reaches them — what he calls “boosting.”

“I think the boosting has gotten a little out of hand, you know, they're doing too much.” he said.

Last year, viral videos of organized retail theft operations —including a brazen robbery of a Louis Vuitton store in the city’s upscale Union Square shopping district, and a man in a Walgreens casually throwing items off a shelf into a garbage bag and riding his bicycle out of the store —thrust San Francisco into the national spotlight, particularly galvanizing the attention of conservative media outlets, which pumped out headlines describing the city as “lawless.”

State and local politicians took notice.

“Illegal street vending has posed a significant challenge to our city and our small businesses for quite some time now, and it has only gotten worse since the beginning of the pandemic,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed in a March press release.

The unwanted publicity from retail theft spurred action from politicians and law enforcement agencies, who began to focus on cracking down not only on theft, but also the resale of the stolen goods. The BART plaza fence was another of these reactions.

Yet some of the vendors who spoke with KQED said they were in favor of the fences. Garcia is one of the vendors who continued selling alongside the fences while they were still up (he asked that his full name not be used because he fears for his safety). He said he actually welcomed the fences, because it prevented people from harassing him while he worked.