State Sen. Nancy Skinner | This Week in CA News and Politics

Over the past several weeks, Californians have been rallying to support abortion rights, as a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling signaled that the court intends to reverse Roe v Wade.

Another heavily debated topic is gun control, in the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead at an elementary school. State Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, co-authored a proposed state constitutional amendment to protect access to abortion, and she’s been supporting other bills to fast track gun safety legislation this year.

State Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley

San Franciscans voted to oust District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Tuesday, in a recall election that drew national attention. On the state level, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Alex Padilla sailed to easy primary victories. We’ll break down Tuesday’s state and local primary results, including key Congressional races. We’ll also get the latest on the findings of the January 6 committee, which launched its hearings on Thursday. Plus: what new data tells us about the state of the economy.

Tal Kopan, San Francisco Chronicle Washington correspondent

Jeremy Owens, MarketWatch San Francisco Bureau chief

Something Beautiful: UC Gill Tract Community Farm

This week’s Something Beautiful is a bright and bustling community farm in Albany, the historical UC Gill Tract. Farmers work alongside students and families to produce healthy, locally-grown food to bolster the community’s food access. In collaboration with the University of California, the Tract provides education and conducts research on ecological farming and food justice, to nourish the body and mind of all participants.