Incumbents Appear to Have Edge in Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Solano District Attorney Races

In some counties, notably Alameda and Santa Clara, the results won’t be clear until November.

Under California’s “top two” primary system, if one candidate wins a majority of votes in this election, the race is decided. If no one gets a majority, the two candidates with the greatest number of votes, regardless of political party, will face off in the November general election.

Contra Costa County

Incumbent DA Diana Becton, a former judge first elected district attorney in 2018, appeared to be holding on to her seat in the face of a strong challenge from a fellow Democrat who’s a deputy prosecutor in her office, Mary Knox. In early returns, Becton had 58% to Knox’s 42%.

Becton is considered a progressive prosecutor and made headlines last fall when she won a conviction against former Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Hall in the fatal shooting of Laudemer Arboleda. Becton, along with Boudin and Gascón, was a founding member of the progressive Prosecutors Alliance of California, established in 2020 in the wake of the George Floyd murder. Knox had the backing of many law enforcement groups across the county.

San Joaquin County

Tori Verber Salazar was running narrowly behind fellow Republican Ron Freitas, a prosecutor in her office. She is another incumbent DA who has staked out a progressive stance on fighting crime but has managed to hold on to her seat. In early returns, Freitas had 51% to Salazar’s 49%.

In 2020, Salazar quit the California District Attorneys Association, saying it was resisting voter-backed criminal justice reform efforts aimed at reducing incarceration. She became another founding member of the progressive Prosecutors Alliance. In his campaign, Freitas said he would work to lengthen prison sentences. But Freitas came under scrutiny over a federal judge’s finding in 2009 that he had wrongly excluded a Black man from a jury on the basis of his race.

Solano County

District Attorney Krishna Abrams was fending off a challenge from her chief deputy, Sharon Henry, who has called for more independent oversight of law enforcement and an acknowledgement of racial bias in policing. In early returns, Abrams had 62% to Henry’s 38%.

Abrams had strong backing from police groups. But she was widely criticized when she recused her office from pursuing charges in two fatal Vallejo police shootings, citing a lack of public trust. The state Attorney General’s office said she had abdicated responsibility. Henry, who claims support from liberals, took Abrams to task for the recusal and for the running of the office, which Henry complained is plagued by favoritism and a lack of diversity.

Santa Clara County

District Attorney Jeff Rosen will face off in November against one of two challengers: Sajid Khan, a deputy public defender running to Rosen’s left, or deputy DA Daniel Chung, who cast himself as a tougher prosecutor. Rosen had 60% in early returns, to Chung's 23% and Khan’s 16%.

Rosen, who has held the job since 2010, describes himself as a prosecutor who takes a balanced approach, citing endorsements from both police associations and civil rights groups such as the NAACP. Khan campaigned on his opposition to cash bail and gang enhancements, and his support for diversion programs and holding police accountable for misconduct. Chung opposes some progressive voter-approved reforms, including downgrading the penalties for drug possession.

Alameda County

In November, voters in Alameda County are likely to choose between outspoken progressive Pamela Price, a former public defender and civil rights attorney, and veteran prosecutor Terry Wiley, who favors many progressive approaches but is perhaps the most traditional candidate. In early returns, Wiley and Price were the top two vote-getters in a four-way race to succeed incumbent District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, who is retiring. Wiley had 40% and Price had 32% of the vote.

Price has vowed to tackle racial disparities in the enforcement of justice and scrutinize police shootings. Wiley, in his three decades in the DA’s office, has overseen investigations of police shootings and he touts his work on restorative justice, as well as his years of experience prosecuting criminals.

Two other candidates, Jimmie Wilson, another deputy in the DA’s office, and Seth Steward, a former prosecutor in San Francisco who is currently chief of staff to Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb, were lagging in early returns: Wilson had 20% and Steward 8% of votes.