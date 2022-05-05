'We Are All More Than Our Worst Mistake': Five Takeaways From SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin's Appearance at KQED

And just a couple weeks ago, they identified a man who had been wrongfully convicted of a murder, served 32 years in state prison for a murder he did not commit. And a judge in San Francisco reversed that conviction. That's doing justice not only going forward, but also looking backwards.

We measure success based on the extent to which we can implement policies and practices that are ethical, that are evidence-based, and that make San Francisco safer. I'm particularly interested in more effective ways to hold people accountable and increasing investment in services for victims of crime.

Recidivism, for example, is usually measured in increments that are longer than I've been in office. That's another part of the problem with the recall, right? It's not about good policy. It's about politics.

They're not interested in a conversation about what would actually make us safer. Nobody who's supporting this recall is looking at evidence-based practices or talking to criminologists. They're promoting fear. And they're using the kinds of tragedies that occur in every jurisdiction in this country. to undermine policies that are grounded in racial justice, evidence and public safety.

On protecting the Chinese community

With an uptick in hate crimes against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community — both locally and nationwide — some pro-recall advocates are claiming Boudin hasn't sought appropriate charges against suspects accused of such attacks. Earlier this year, one victim's family sued Boudin's office, claiming the DA should have charged the incident as a hate crime.

But Boudin, on Tuesday, pushed back, doubling down on his commitment to the AAPI community.

I am really proud of my record when it comes to crimes against Asian Americans. I have personally gone to the hospital to visit Asian American victims of violent crime. I've personally gone to court and argued to detain people who've committed violent crimes because I don't think it's safe for some of them to be released from custody. And we have a dedicated hate crime specialist in our office who doesn't only handle hate crimes — every single hate crime that comes into the office — but also is a point of contact with other district attorney offices around the Bay Area.

And through that partnership and that liaison, we've been able to file hate crimes in cases that were presented to us by police as a simple assault, because we've made the connection, we've seen a pattern of behavior, we've cooperated and collaborated with other law enforcement agencies. And we've been able to do the job the community wants.

And look, the leadership in Chinatown, the leadership in the Chinese and Asian American community in San Francisco, they see the work we're doing, the partnerships we're forging, the ways in which we are expanding resources for victims of crime, the ways in which we're increasing accountability for people who cause harm in the community. And you look at who's opposing this recall in the Asian American community, the Chinese leadership. I am proud to stand with every current and former recently elected Chinese American: former president of the Board of Supervisors Norman Yee, Mabel Teng, Phil Ting, Gordon Mar, Eric Mar, and Sandra Lee Fewer. The Rose Park Democratic Club. We could go on and on. Folks who see the work that we're doing every day, who understand the challenges that we face, are saying to voters, reject this recall, vote no on Proposition H.

On the influence of his mom

Kathy Boudin, Chesa Boudin's mother, who was formerly a member of the leftist radical group The Weather Underground, died Sunday after a years-long fight with cancer. She and Boudin's father both served decades in prison for their involvement in a 1981 New York robbery, in which three people were killed.

Boudin on Tuesday spoke about his mom's influence on his life, his work, and his view of the criminal justice system.

I don't remember being 14 months old and them leaving me at the babysitter and never coming back. I don't remember them getting arrested, or even when the judge sentenced my mother to 20 years to life, and my father 75 years to life. My first memories are waiting in lines at prison gates to go through metal detectors just to be able to give my parents a hug.

And even before I understood what the law was or how the criminal justice system worked or what mass incarceration was, I noticed as a child, that the lines at those prisons were almost all women and children of color.

It affected me because I saw and lived firsthand the failures of this country's approach to crime and public safety. I saw that we built the system of mass incarceration. We led the world in locking people up. And it wasn't making us safer. We weren't rehabilitating people who had committed crimes. We weren't meaningfully supporting victims of crime. And it was bankrupting local governments, starving our communities of the resources needed to invest in education and housing and mental health or drug treatment.

I know that we all get second chances in life. All of us do. And we need them. And I believe in them. I also know that we have to take responsibility for the mistakes that we made. I watched my parents. My mother pled guilty to a crime that she committed, and she served a very serious sentence as a result. She expressed remorse.

She lived her life in a way that exemplifies redemption. While she was in prison, she did lifesaving work around HIV/AIDS during the height of the pandemic. She taught literacy and parenting classes to other incarcerated women.