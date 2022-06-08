San Francisco Voters Oust District Attorney Chesa Boudin in Heated Recall

Boudin, 41 — the son of two Weather Underground leftist radicals who spent decades in prison for a botched 1981 robbery — narrowly won office as a first-time political candidate in 2019, promising to reform the city's criminal justice system. As the top law enforcement official in the city, he placed renewed focus on diversion programs in lieu of imprisonment, and became the first DA in the city's history to prosecute a San Francisco police officer for manslaughter (an effort that ultimately failed).
But just months after he took office, the pandemic upended life in city, forestalling many of his primary objectives. And a subsequent series of high-profile crimes, including organized “smash-and-grab” shoplifting incidents at upscale Union Square stores, multiple assaults on Asian and Asian American residents and a plethora of auto break-ins, enthusiasm for Boudin’s reform efforts began to wane among a growing number of residents, who argued they were encouraging criminal activity.
His opponents seized on that shift in public sentiment, linking any number of acts of vandalism and other crimes, including open-air drug dealing and other quality-of-life offenses, to Boudin’s progressive reforms.
"This recall is really a gross abuse of democracy. It's a do-over funded in large part by dark money from outside the city," said Boudin supporter Mara Math, at his election night party. "They started organizing against him the minute he was elected."
Mayor London Breed — who backed Boudin’s opponent in 2019, and now will appoint his successor — has also criticized the DA and his policies, furthering the perception that he was to blame for the city’s crime woes. Boudin and Police Chief Bill Scott also have repeatedly butted heads, although neither Scott nor Breed took public positions on his recall. And public condemnation came despite ongoing reports of a lackadaisical police response to burglaries and thefts, with arrests made in only a tiny percentage of car break-ins — significantly limiting the DA's ability to file charges.
The ouster of a progressive prosecutor in a famously liberal city carries national implications, signaling a potential backlash against other justice reform prosecutors, including Los Angeles DA George Gascón, who is facing his second recall attempt in as many years.
"Nationally this will be spun as a push against reform," said Jim Ross, a consultant for the campaign against the recall. "But the Yes on H campaign never talked about policies, about what they were going to repeal or what they were going to change. They overtly said, ‘We’re not going to talk about what we’re doing to do different.’"
