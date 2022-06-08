San Francisco Voters Oust District Attorney Chesa Boudin in Heated Recall

A commanding majority of San Francisco voters supported removing progressive San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office Tuesday, sending him on his way out just three years into his first term.

Early returns showed 61% of votes in favor of Proposition H, the measure to recall Boudin, in what is expected to be a low-turnout election — with The Associated Press calling the race just an hour after polls closed. The decisive vote, considered a staunch rebuke of criminal justice reform efforts, comes as this city with a reputation for progressivism grapples with shifting crime trends.

At his election night party at The Ramp restaurant in San Francisco, Boudin addressed his supporters, who chanted, "Chesa! Chesa!" as he stepped up onto a keg of beer to speak.

"We have two cities, we have two systems of justice. One for the wealthy and well connected, and one for everyone else. That's exactly what we're fighting to change," Boudin said.

"This was never about one vote count, it was never about one election night party, it was never about specifically which person gets to be in the office of the district attorney," he added. "This is a movement, not a moment, in history."