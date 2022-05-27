KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

Solano County’s Race for District Attorney

Ericka Cruz GuevarraAlan MontecilloMaria Esquinca
Solano County DA Krishna Abrams, left, is facing a challenge from Chief Deputy DA Sharon Henry, right. (Courtesy of The Vallejo Sun)

In Solano County, two high-profile police killings loom large over the race for District Attorney on June 7. That’s because the incumbent, Krishna Abrams, recused herself from investigating the deaths of Willie McCoy in 2019 and Sean Monterrosa in 2020, citing the public’s lack of confidence in her office. Now she’s running against her own chief deputy DA, Sharon Henry, who argues that the DA’s office hasn’t been independent enough to make tough, politically fraught decisions. 

 Guest: Scott Morris, investigative reporter with the Vallejo Sun 

