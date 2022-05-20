The Workers' Right to COVID Sick Pay in California

Just because COVID sick pay exists doesn't necessarily mean employees always feel comfortable using it. Between Americans’ unhealthy relationship with work and a sense that the world is opening back up again, employers have a lot to gain from the lack of widespread knowledge of COVID sick pay benefits in California.

But if you work in California and get infected with COVID, you may be able to claim up to 80 hours of paid leave. And now that the Bay Area is in another COVID surge because of the omicron BA.2 variant, learning your rights about sick pay is more important than ever.

Guest: Carly Severn, senior engagement editor for KQED

Links:



