Decisive Victory for Haney Over Campos in SF Assembly Runoff

Despite an often contentious campaign, the two are largely aligned on most statewide issues, from supporting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed CARE Courts, which would compel services for some mentally ill people who refuse care, and are opposed to bringing Proposition 47 back to voters, a criminal justice reform that’s come under increased scrutiny.

Before the first ballots were counted, Assemblymember Phil Ting said he's excited to see another progressive San Franciscan colleague in the state.

"San Francisco members aren't just progressive members, they're leaders," Ting said. "They push issues no one else in the state does. We're lucky to have amazing constituents who expect us to try new things and challenge other parts of the state."

For many San Francisco voters, however, housing has become a dividing line between the two candidates. In a bid to drive down the city’s sky-high rents, Haney has consistently advocated for an increase in overall housing construction, while Campos has pushed to prioritize affordable developments over anything else.

That split is evident in the number of new homes that were approved each year in the districts that Haney and Campos represented during their tenure as city supervisors. In Haney’s District 6 — encompassing the Tenderloin, South of Market, slices of downtown, and Treasure Island — that’s amounted to some 2,255 new homes each year during his roughly three years on the board, according to “The NIMBY Report,” a UC Berkeley site that tracks the housing performance of San Francisco leaders. By contrast, just 157 homes were approved annually in District 9 — including the Mission, Bernal Heights, and Portola neighborhoods — which Campos represented for more than 8 years, through 2017.

Haney touted his housing bonafides in an interview with Scott Shafer on KQED’s Newsroom:

“I fought for tenants' rights and delivered. We extended eviction protections. I authored the law to every tenant in San Francisco and my position on tenants' rights has not changed,” he said. “I've also been consistently pro-housing, building more housing in my district than any other, including a lot more affordable and supportive housing. And that's a big reason why I'm running. (Campos has) been against housing, so yes, his position has been consistent. It's been consistent against housing.”

In the above video, assembly candidates David Campos and Matt Haney speak to host Scott Shafer on KQED Newsroom.

Selby said the Yes in My Back Yard movement were successful at shifting the conversation in San Francisco, and the state, to the idea that more housing has to be built to bring rental prices down.

"Now, progressives understand, and I don't think it's just the YIMBY's, that in our country we haven't built enough housing for a long, long time. Now we have progressives who are well aware we have to build housing, and lots of it, for all different levels of people."

The two candidates' legislative records also revealed other notable differences. As a supervisor, Campos wrote more legislation geared toward aiding vulnerable groups of people like immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community and focused his efforts to a greater extent on citywide-reaching measures, including an ordinance that plugged a loophole in San Francisco’s universal health care law requiring more employer participation. Haney, meanwhile, focused more energy on the specific neighborhoods he represented, including efforts to address drug use and crime in the Tenderloin.