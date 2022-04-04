SF Candidates for State Assembly Defend Their Records on KQED Newsroom

CAMPOS: I would have followed the lead of these two representatives. I think Scott Wiener and Phil Ting are right. I think that we need to protect renters. And I think the reason why Phil Ting is endorsing me in this campaign is because he knows my commitment. And to renters in this race, there is a very clear choice.

SHAFER: Matt, I know you're backed by the YIMBYs [Yes in My Backyard], you're backed by the builders as well, some of those unions. But how would you have voted on that bill? Would you have done what David just said [you would do] and just not voted no?

HANEY: I would not have supported that. I would have voted no. I'm the only renter in this race. If you look at Sacramento and you look at representation, about half of households in California, more than half in San Francisco are renters. Yet less than 2%, there are only two out of 120 of our legislators are renters. I would be the third. I live in rent-controlled housing. I've defended people in court who are facing evictions. I've been a strong champion for and passed just-cause eviction protections for renters here.

CAMPOS: Well, the reality is that if you look at Supervisor Haney's record, it has changed. You know, the amount Haney of a year ago had, that record had all these pro-tenant organizations supporting him. We supported him for supervisor. And what happened is that the moment he decided to run for Assembly, those positions change. He became the person who ran against a YIMBY candidate to now becoming the NIMBY candidate. And what changed, quite frankly, and the voters can decide for themselves, a lot of money has been going to his campaign. Hundreds of thousands of dollars from realtors, from developers, and that position has changed.

HANEY: I've been a tenant champion my entire career, defended people in court. I've done that repeatedly. I fought for tenants' rights and delivered. We extended eviction protections. I authored the law to every tenant in San Francisco and my position on tenants' rights has not changed. I've been consistent. I've also been consistently pro-housing, building more housing in my district than any other, including a lot more affordable and supportive housing. And that's a big reason why I'm running. He's been against housing, so yes, his position has been consistent. It's been consistent against housing.

SHAFER: Let me just ask a specific question about that, because when you [David Campos] were on the Board of Supervisors, you promoted a moratorium on building in the Mission District, one of the neighborhoods you represented. And that was a time we needed more housing. So looking back on that, was that the right thing to do?

CAMPOS: Well, as I've indicated, you know, I supported that in response to community concerns for the same reason, by the way, then-Supervisor London Breed at the time supported it. And it's interesting because, again, I've said no. That I've learned from that.

But what's interesting here, right, is that Supervisor Haney is attacking me for that very position, even though he himself took that position. But I want to be very clear about housing. The fact that I have said that I am for affordable housing does not make me anti-housing. What the YIMBYs want is to simply give a blank check to developers and to let them build whatever they want. And those of us who want to keep working people and middle-income people in San Francisco are simply saying, yes, we should build all kinds of housing, but we must build housing that is actually affordable for the teachers, for the people who clean our houses, who work at our coffee shops. That's what I believe. Being for affordable housing, being against simply giving developers a blank check, it's not against housing, it's pro-affordable housing. There's a difference.

SHAFER: Quick response.

HANEY: I'll put my track record in building affordable housing up against his any day. We are building thousands and thousand of units of affordable housing in my district. Many more than he did during his time. And the reality is we need housing of all types. Projects like the 469 Stevenson Project, 24% affordable, thousand-plus union jobs, 500 units of housing near transit. We need projects like that. I was for it. He was against it.

SHAFER: A lot of issues around homelessness, as we know in the city. You made a proposal to have these safe injection sites in every county.

CAMPOS: Absolutely.

SHAFER: How are you going to convince somebody in, you know, Trinity County or any other red county, Shasta County, to put in an injection site?