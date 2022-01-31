Single-Payer Health Care Faces Uphill Battle in State Legislature

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about financing, quality and how doctors will make decisions. Monday's debate will likely be dominated by concerns about cost. The latest estimate says it would cost taxpayers at least $356.5 billion per year to pay for the health care of nearly 40 million residents. California's total operating budget — which pays for public schools, courts, roads and bridges and other important services — is roughly $262 billion this year.

Earlier this month, Democrats filed a proposed amendment to the state Constitution that would impose hefty new taxes on businesses and individuals to pay for the system. The taxes would generate roughly $163 billion per year, and the amendment would give lawmakers the power to raise those taxes to keep up with costs.

Supporters hope both proposals — the bill to create the system and the bill to pay for it — will move forward together this year.

But Monday's deadline is only on the bill that would create the system. Still, that hasn't stopped opponents from connecting the two issues.

"A vote for this bill is naturally a vote for the taxes that come along with it," said Preston Young, a policy advocate with the California Chamber of Commerce who is leading a coalition of 130 companies against the bill. "Health care costs continue to increase, so the tax obligations correlated with it will go up as well."

Supporters say Californians and their employers are already paying exorbitant amounts for health care through high deductibles, co-pays and monthly insurance premiums. This bill, if it becomes law, would eliminate all of those and replace them with taxes.

"Sure, there is sticker shock. But there should be sticker shock for how much we are paying now," said Stephanie Roberson, director of government relations for the California Nurses Association.

"What are we getting? People are still uninsured. People are still underinsured. People are going into medical debt. People have to reach tens-of-thousands of dollars of deductibles. We'll eliminate that under this program."

Right now, lots of people pay for California's health care system, including patients, insurance companies and employers. The bill before the Legislature would change that to a single payer — the government. If enacted, it would unravel the private health insurance market. Private health insurance would still be allowed, but only for services not covered by the government.

Progressives have long dreamed of a single-payer health system in the U.S., believing it would control costs and save lives. But it's never happened. Vermont enacted the nation's first single-payer health care system in 2011, but later abandoned it because of the cost. Proposals in Congress have gone nowhere.