Mohammed Nuru to Plead Guilty in SF City Hall Corruption Probe, Admits Taking Bribes

As part of the plea agreement, Nuru admitted to widespread corruption, including taking bribes from developers, a restaurant owner and the city's garbage company, Recology Inc.

"For years, Nuru held a powerful and well-paid public leadership position at San Francisco City Hall, but instead of serving the public, Nuru served himself," Hinds said. "He took continuous bribes from the contractors, developers, and entities he regulated. He now faces a prison sentence for enriching himself at the expense of the public as he sat in high office."

Nuru's guilty plea does not mark the end of the long-running investigation into public corruption in San Francisco, federal authorities said in a statement released Friday.

"We will persist in our commitment to protect the integrity of the institutions that serve the people of San Francisco,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair.

Twelve people have been charged in the City Hall corruption probe that began in 2020.

Less than two months after Nuru's arrest,, Tom Hui, the former director of the Department of Building Inspection, faced allegations of breaching ethics laws by the City Attorney's Office and resigned before being dismissed.

Last November, Harlan Kelly, the former general manager of the city’s Public Utilities Commission, faced similar charges, and stepped down from his position. He has since pleaded not guilty to federal fraud charges. His wife, Naomi Kelly, similarly abandoned her post as city administrator after being implicated in the charges against her husband, despite not being charged herself.