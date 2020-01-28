SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru Arrested by FBI

The charismatic head of San Francisco’s public works department was arrested Monday by the FBI in connection with a public corruption investigation.

Mohammed Nuru, a well-liked bureaucrat, has served the city's last four mayors but has also been dogged by allegations of abusing public resources in the past.

He was booked into a San Francisco County jail on Monday, records show, but has since been released.

Also booked into the city's jail Monday was Nick Bovis, owner of the baseball themed Lefty O'Doul's bar.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Tuesday that she don't have details and can't provide any "in-depth information."