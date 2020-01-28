SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru Arrested by FBI
The California Report

SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru Arrested by FBI

Marisa Lagos
Mohammed Nuru, the head of San Francisco’s Public Works department, was arrested Monday by the FBI. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The charismatic head of San Francisco’s public works department was arrested Monday by the FBI in connection with a public corruption investigation.

Mohammed Nuru, a well-liked bureaucrat, has served the city's last four mayors but has also been dogged by allegations of abusing public resources in the past.

He was booked into a San Francisco County jail on Monday, records show, but has since been released.

Also booked into the city's jail Monday was Nick Bovis, owner of the baseball themed Lefty O'Doul's bar.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Tuesday that she don't have details and can't provide any "in-depth information."

"It is of course important that  we work with the city attorney and our Controller's office to fully cooperate with the FBI on this particular investigation to ensure public trust and full transparency," she said. 

U.S. Attorney David Anderson and FBI agent John Bennett will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to provide more details.

Nuru is well known in San Francisco but has also been the subject of investigations over his use of city resources. In 2004, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera launched an investigation after complaints that Nuru threatened city contractors with loss of pay if they didn't campaign for now Governor Gavin Newsom, who was then running for mayor.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

 

