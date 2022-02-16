Ousted in a Landslide

A now-abandoned effort to rename dozens of schools as students struggled with distance learning energized the recall effort that ousted three San Francisco school board members on Tuesday.

In a decisive landslide, pro-recall voters gave Gabriela López, Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga the boot.

No matter what you think about Abraham Lincoln, George Washington or Sen. Dianne Feinstein, clearly the "mistakes were made" school board should have been laser-focused on reopening schools instead of embarking on a renaming spree.

With three controversial board members now gone, all that's left to do is find their replacements, pick a new superintendent, turn around the school district's budget woes and improve enrollement.

Oh, and teach students who have suffered from years of pandemic learning loss and chaos.