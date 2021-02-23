Reopening First, Renaming Second

The San Francisco school board is pausing its much-criticized plan to rename 44 schools, and will instead focus on reopening classrooms.

San Francisco Board of Education President Gabriela López announced that "mistakes were made" and that she would not discuss renaming any schools until the city's schools were reopened.

That seems like a pretty solid first step that should have been taken quite a while ago.

I'm in full agreement that some historic figures shouldn't be honored, but I sure hope the school board will include actual historians in their next renaming go-round and won't rely solely on Wikipedia and the History Channel.