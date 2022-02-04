Former Sonoma County Deputy Found Not Guilty in 2019 Death of Disabled Man

“This is a man who is starting to talk,” prosecutor Robert Waner told the jury in closing arguments Monday. “Of course he’s behaving badly, but the law enforcement solution is to apprehend, not to punish.”

Blount then grabbed Ward’s arm and tried to pull him out of the driver’s side window, beginning what Waner called a “flail session,” at which point Little stepped in to help. The deputies both cried out that Ward, who was still in the car, had bit them, and then Blount grabbed Ward’s head and smashed it into the car door frame, as Little fired his Taser.

Blount then wrapped his arm around Ward’s neck and held him in an improvised neck hold for about 30 seconds until Ward passed out. Other officers removed him from the passenger side of the car.

Just before the deputies realized that Ward stopped breathing, Deputy Nicholas Jax arrived at the scene and identified the suspect, telling the other officers, including Blount, that this was the owner of the stolen car.

“Oh well,” Blount replied.

Ward was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital about an hour later.

A coroner’s investigation conducted by pathologist Dr. Joseph Cohen found that Ward’s death was a homicide caused by a heart and lung failure after a confrontation with law enforcement. But the pathologist also found Ward’s methamphetamine use and pre-existing heart condition were significant factors.

Blount’s defense argued that no injury caused by Blount was directly linked to Ward’s death, and that alone was enough reasonable doubt for a not guilty verdict.

Defense attorney Harry Stern told the jury that the case would never have been charged, let alone brought to trial, without considering things Blount couldn’t have known: Ward’s serious medical condition and the fact that he was the owner of the car.

“The only way we can criticize him is knowing the end result of the case,” Stern said in his closing statement. “If this is a carjacker and he doesn’t have these medical issues – we’re all saying, ‘Hey, great job Charlie.’”

The county settled a lawsuit brought by Ward’s family for $3.8 million dollars last April. Civil rights attorney Izaak Schwaiger, who represented the family, said he found the verdict difficult to believe.

“There were very few facts in dispute in this case at all. And a man's dead and his killer will now walk free,” he said. “And that is both terrifying and frankly disappointing beyond measure. I feel for David's family right now and what they must be going through, but I feel for our whole community too because this killer remains free and there's no answers coming down.”

An earlier incident in which Blount used a neck hold on a woman who was jaywalking threw her to the ground, and later lied about it was not admitted at trial.

Schwaiger said he was shocked that Blount’s history of perjury was never presented to the jury, but adds it may not have made a difference.