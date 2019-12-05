In-Custody Death: Sonoma County Deputy Lied in Court About Past Carotid Hold



Minutes after handcuffing Ward, authorities say, deputies noticed he had stopped breathing. Ward was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an internal investigation into whether the two deputies complied with department policies during their attempts to arrest Ward.

The sheriff’s current policy allows deputies to use the carotid when confronting a violent or potentially violent suspect. But the move can turn deadly if applied incorrectly.

On Tuesday, Sonoma County law enforcement’s civilian oversight body recommended the sheriff ban the use of the carotid hold altogether.

Blount has faced multiple allegations of using excessive force in the past. Sonoma County-based defense and civil attorney Izaak Schwaiger said he also lied on the stand about using a carotid hold.

“Deputy Blount is as dishonest a cop as he is a violent one,” Schwaiger said. “That's a horribly dangerous combination.”

Blount and an attorney who had previously represented him did not respond to emails requesting comment.

In 2015, Schwaiger represented a woman named Celeste Moon, who Blount arrested in January of that year for jaywalking and resisting arrest, documents show. During testimony at a hearing in Moon’s criminal case, Blount said he did not use a neck hold on Moon.

“And then we played the video evidence for the court,” Schwaiger said. The video, taken by a bystander, showed Blount wrapping his arm around Moon’s neck and throwing her to the ground. “That matter was dismissed.”

Judge Jamie Thistlethwaite directed prosecutor Scott Uemura to place Blount’s testimony in the DA’s files documenting officers with credibility issues. Prosecutors have a duty to disclose past dishonesty by law enforcement witnesses to defendants under a 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brady v. Maryland.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell wrote in an email that his office did review the case to determine if Blount should be placed on the DA’s “Brady list,” and asked the Sheriff for any evidence of relevant misconduct in his file.

“We were notified there was none,” Staebell wrote. He said he couldn’t disclose whether Blount was ultimately placed on the list.

In 2015, Sonoma County settled a federal lawsuit with a man named Marlon Whitmore who alleged that deputies, including Blount, used excessive force on him in 2011. Civil rights attorney John Burris, who represented Whitmore in the case, said the settlement was for about $375,000.

Lloyd Beardsley filed a suit in 2016 claiming that he was complying with the officer’s commands when Blount tackled him, punched him in the face and arrested him for public intoxication, fighting and resisting arrest. The fighting charge was dismissed and a jury ultimately found Beardsley not guilty of the other two charges.

“My client felt completely victimized by Blount, when he felt that Blount should have been protecting him,” Beardsley’s civil attorney Katy Young wrote in an emailed response. She said the lawsuit settled for a “low monetary amount.”

In court filings, the attorneys representing the county and Blount disputed the platintiffs' excessive force claims in both cases.

Blount also used a carotid hold on a severely intoxicated man in 2015, police reports show. The man was initially unconscious, but woke up and became “uncooperative” when deputies tried to handcuff him. Then Blount used the hold.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said they couldn’t comment on Blount’s past conduct because of the ongoing investigation into Ward’s death by Santa Rosa Police.

Santa Rosa Lt. Dan Marincik said via email that his department is focused on the criminal investigation of the incident.

“If there is a nexus between the prior patterns of an officer or deputies [sic] behavior and the criminal investigation we are currently conducting, that is something that we would then look into in greater detail,” Marincik wrote.