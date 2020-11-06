Former Sonoma Deputy Arrested for Fatal 2019 Confrontation With Car-Theft Suspect

Blount's arrest appears to be the result of a grand jury indictment, said Izaak Schwaiger, a former Sonoma County prosecutor and now civil attorney who is representing Ward's mother. If so, it would be an unusual decision for the district attorney, who most often criminal files charges directly.

"There is a certain amount of political cover that is available to an elected official by proceeding this way," Schwaiger said.

Ward, 52, led deputies and Sebastopol police on a 5-mile car chase last Nov. 27 after an officer spotted him driving a suspected stolen vehicle. Deputies would later realize the vehicle belonged to Ward, who had recently recovered it.

Ward stopped at a dead-end in the community of Bloomfield and was approached by deputies in an encounter captured on body camera video. Deputies can be heard shouting commands to Ward, who was still seated in his vehicle. He raised and lowered his hands, then lowered his window.

When the driver's side door wouldn't open, Blount grabbed Ward and tried to pull him out through the window, but Ward's legs were pinned under the steering wheel and he howled in pain. Blount and another deputy both say Ward is biting them during the struggle.

Blount then grabbed Ward by the hair and twice slammed his head into the car's door frame, and another deputy fired a Taser. Blount put Ward in a neck hold through the driver's side window, and Ward appears to lose consciousness. He stopped breathing after being removed from the passenger side of the car and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Ward's death was ruled a homicide caused by cardiorespiratory collapse, blunt impact injuries, neck restraint and use of a Taser and a "physical confrontation with law enforcement," according to summary coroner's findings released in May. The coroner also found that Ward was under the influence of methamphetamine, had a history of chronic substance abuse, other chronic health issues and mental illness.

"This is ghastly, what happened to David, who was not entirely innocent in this episode, but he certainly didn't deserve to die," civil attorney Schwaiger said. "It is very disturbing."





Blount's attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick announced last December he was moving to fire Blount and released video of the incident. However, Blount retired in February and has presumably been collecting a pension since then, according to a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of his mother.

A criminal investigation conducted by the Santa Rosa Police Department was completed in May, and a charging decision in the case has since rested with District Attorney Jill Ravitch, whose office said Thursday that they are "legally prohibited" from commenting on the case. The office would not say whether Blount had been officially charged.

Prosecutors could pursue far more serious charges than those that Blount appears to be facing, police accountability attorney Threet said.

"I think there is evidence to support a charge of second-degree murder," Threet said, under the doctrine of implied malice. The lawyer said the evidence showed that while the deputy may not have intended to kill Ward, his actions were intentional and there was a high risk that those actions could result in death.

"Deputy Blount clearly intended to choke out Mr. Ward and to beat his head viciously on the door frame of his own car," Threet said. "That gives you the elements of second-degree murder."

While no charges have been publicly filed, Blount is scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court Nov. 12.