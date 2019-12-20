Sonoma Sheriff Fires Deputy, Releases Graphic Video of Encounter That Led to Driver's Death

Essick said that although Ward had initially pulled over when deputies tried to stop him, he drove away, prompting the pursuit.

"What our deputies did not know at the time was that Mr. Ward was not only the owner of the car, but the victim of the earlier carjacking," Essick said. "The suspect had pistol-whipped him and stole his car. Mr. Ward had recovered the car, but failed to report it."

"It remains a mystery" why Ward fled instead of stopping and cooperating with deputies, Essick said.

At the end of the chase, on a dead-end street in the community of Bloomfield, the video shows deputies confronting Ward.

In the video, Ward is initially slow in responding to orders to keep his hands in view and has difficulty unlocking the car. He then rolls down the driver's side window and says, "I can't believe this. I'm the injured party here. ... Why are you f___ing harassing me all the time?"

At that point, Blount moves to forcibly remove Ward from his vehicle through the open window. "Give me your hands. Give me your f___ing hands. ... Get the f___ out of the car!" Blount says.

But as Blount tries to drag Ward out of the car, Ward's legs are caught under his steering wheel. He cries out in pain, and both Blount and Little curse, saying Ward has bitten them.

As the struggle continues, Blount grabs Ward by the hair and forces his head against the forward frame of the car door as Ward moans. Seconds later, he pulls Ward's head back and forcefully slams it against the doorframe. At nearly the same moment, Little shoots Ward with a Taser.

Shortly afterward, the deputies, assisted by a pair of Sebastopol police officers, manage to remove Ward from the car through the front passenger door. As other deputies arrive, one observes that Ward, who had been placed on the ground and handcuffed, is unconscious, prompting a call to paramedics to respond.

One of those arriving on the scene was Deputy Nick Jax, who had spoken to Ward about his stolen car just hours before the chase.

"This is the owner of the car," Jax says. "That's David Ward. He's the victim of the 215 (carjacking)."

"Then why did he run?" Deputy Little asks. "I don't know why he ran. ... He had no reason to run. I was out with him like two hours ago at his house."

After hearing Jax's account, Blount responds in a nonchalant tone, "Oh, well."

Immediately after that exchange, officers say Ward is no longer breathing, and a deputy starts CPR. Paramedics transported Ward to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of his death is still under investigation.

Sheriff Essick said in an interview he found Blount's "oh, well" comment — made while the unconscious Ward lay nearby — "very troubling. ... That does not reflect the values of me as the sheriff of this county, and it does not reflect the values of the 650 other employees that work here."

He said Blount's actions on the video "really warranted a look right away" and that the deputy's behavior raised a host of questions about his response.

“I think some people will look at that to say, wait a second, the guy’s engaging you in conversation, he’s attempting to explain the situation," Essick said. "Why didn’t Deputy Blount take that as an indicator to ask more questions? To say, 'Hey, wait a minute, why are you saying you’re the injured party? Whose car is this? Who are you, why are you driving this car?' But none of those questions were asked. Instead of de-escalating the situation, Deputy Blount made a choice to escalate the situation, which resulted in what we have here.”

Essick said his agency's investigation had found Blount had violated several department policies, including rules governing use of force, high-risk stops and use of firearms, and was guilty of conduct that brought discredit to the Sheriff's Office.

Izaak Schwaiger, a Sonoma County-based civil rights attorney, called the video "frightening" and said that he was "somewhat encouraged" by Essick's move to fire Blount. But he added that Sonoma County law enforcement officials, including District Attorney Jill Ravitch, should have taken action against Blount years ago.