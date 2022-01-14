KQED is a proud member of
San José Considers Expanding the Vote to Noncitizens

If successful, San Jose would be one of the largest cities in California to allow noncitizens to vote in municipal elections. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

On Tuesday, the San José City Council voted to study the possibility of giving noncitizens the right to vote in local elections. Community organizers in the city, where 40% of residents are foreign-born, have talked about the idea for years. They argue it’s time to enfranchise the city’s immigrants, regardless of their citizenship status.

If successful, San Jose would join New York as one of the biggest cities to do this nationwide.

Guest: Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí, community engagement reporter for KQED


Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

