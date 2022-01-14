San José Considers Expanding the Vote to Noncitizens

On Tuesday, the San José City Council voted to study the possibility of giving noncitizens the right to vote in local elections. Community organizers in the city, where 40% of residents are foreign-born, have talked about the idea for years. They argue it’s time to enfranchise the city’s immigrants, regardless of their citizenship status.

If successful, San Jose would join New York as one of the biggest cities to do this nationwide.

Guest: Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí, community engagement reporter for KQED





