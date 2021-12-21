Managing Anxiety in the Age of Everything

And it's not just the number of things happening right now, Foose says, but the fact that they're taking place on a global scale — and don't seem like they'll stop anytime soon.

When we look at previous traumatic periods in history, we can see both how events started and when they ended. But we can't foresee the end of our current traumatic experiences.

It's something Foose calls "trauma limbo," saying that, collectively, "we're going through a lot of unresolved, unfinished, unclosed traumatic experiences" and have no way of knowing what we — and the world — will look like on the other side.

Approach your problems in a new way

With the pandemic, we also can't manage our stress the way we normally do.

Normally we cope in three basic ways, says Foose: connection to other human beings, physical activity and what she calls "meaningful, purposeful, intentional activity" — the sort of "solvable problems that we look for in our life."

Solvable problems, she says, are the challenges you're pretty sure your skills can overcome if you have enough time, like work tasks, baking or gardening.

But right now, you might not be able to see all your loved ones. And the kinds of problems you're faced with are huge — not solvable in the ways you normally use.

So what do you do?

First, you can accept the truth that you "really do need these three things for wellness," Foose says. Then, adapt: How are you going to get physical activity? How will you find social connection? And how might you take a situation that "feels so out of control and uncertain" and break it up to comprise a solvable problem you can, in Foose's words, "chew on every day"?

Breaking down issues into manageable parts and attacking them from new angles — while recognizing that you've never really had to do this before — is "the inevitable path to wellness, even during all of this uncertainty," Foose says.

Stop judging yourself and expecting perfection ...

The East Bay Meditation Center's Washam says self-compassion is "an ingredient that you could really cultivate right now."

We're all "kind of hanging on," she says. So acknowledging you'll have good days and bad is crucial, so you're not surprised when the bad days hit.