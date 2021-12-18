Gov. Newsom Boosts Efforts to Combat Organized Retail Theft in California

In response to recent headline-grabbing smash-and-grab robberies, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said he will seek more than $300 million in state funding over three years to boost law enforcement efforts to combat retail theft.

“The issue of crime and violence is top of mind all throughout not only the state of California but across the United States, highlighted recently by some high-profile retail theft operations,” Newsom said.

He added that “these organized retail mobs ... [have] a profound impact on our feelings of safety here in this state, this region and, as I note, this country.”

Newsom proposed giving $255 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies to put more police at stores to deter organized retail crime over the next three years.