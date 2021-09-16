Newsom Crushed the Recall. Now Democrats Want to Change the System

And even though there appears to be growing public support for making changes to the recall process, Levinson says California voters are notoriously averse to tweaking ballot measures in any way that might limit their own power as citizens.

"If there's a question of reforming a process where it would be harder for us to recall an elected official, harder for it to get on the ballot, harder for it to pass, we tend to really shy away from that," Levinson said. "Because anything that smacks of taking power away from voters is almost universally unpopular."

And there are many who question whether massive reforms are needed at all. A recent UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll shows state Democrats clearly in favor of reform, and Republicans less likely to want changes.

Republican political consultant Mike Madrid says it's important to remember how rare it is for recalls to succeed.

In the more than 100 years since the recall amendment was approved, only six state elected officials have actually been recalled from their offices, despite nearly 200 attempts, according to the California Secretary of State's Office.

Madrid says the recall against Newsom likely wouldn't have qualified for the ballot under regular circumstances.

Getting it on the ballot "was only successful because of an extended period of time [for signature gathering], during a once-in-a-century global pandemic," he said. "So before we start reforming this system, let’s put this in context here."

Still, state Democratic lawmakers maintain the process needs serious updating. They point out that officials can be recalled for any reason— unlike in several other states, in which the process can only proceed if an official is convicted of an act of malfeasance or a serious crime.

Marc Berman, D–Menlo Park, chair of the Assembly Elections Committee, also notes that there are no time restraints to the process, pointing out that Newsom is up for reelection in 2022.

"I think a majority of California's are very frustrated that we just spent $276 million on this recall election that, from the looks of it, has certified what voters said three years ago and what voters could have said next year," he said.

In fact, the cost may end up being higher. Secretary of State Shirley Weber estimates that when all the bills come due, the tab for this recall election may be closer to $300 million — which works out to about $14 per registered voter.