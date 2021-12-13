Newsom Wants Texas-Like Law to Help Enforce California's Assault Weapons Ban

Law professors speaking with KQED said Newsom's gambit is risky, and cautioned that the Supreme Court, with its conservative bent, may not be as receptive to California's approach as they were to the one implemented in Texas.

"They are different because the Supreme Court's going to view them as different," said Jessica Levinson, a law professor at Loyola Law School's Public Service Institute in Los Angeles. "They'll find some way to distinguish the two."

Rory Little, a law professor at UC Hastings Law in San Francisco, said the Supreme Court's decision to not strike down the Texas statute was an "outrageous" move that may ultimately encourage other states to similarly pass laws allowing citizens to sue to stop other practices they might politically disagree with.

Newsom's strategy, while "understandable," Little said, may be the beginning of something bigger, and perhaps, chaotic.

"When Pandora opened the box, all these terrible diseases poured out and infected the world," Little said. "I don't think any of us want to see a world where every state can arm all of its citizens with private lawsuits to enforce whatever right the state feels like should be enforced. I mean, first, it'll flood the courts with lawsuits, presumably. And second, it's not the way we have traditionally tried to enforce the law in this country. Traditionally, we have relied on the government to enforce the law."

Newsom's proposal is already winning approval among some California Democrats. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, whose city is seeing a surge in homicides this year, voiced her support Sunday.

“I applaud Gov. Newsom for adding the threat of private lawsuits to help take illegal assault weapons and ghost guns off our streets," Schaaf said, in a statement. "We must continue to do all we can to prevent the devastating loss and trauma of gun violence in our beloved communities.”

The legal fight over the Texas abortion law has focused on its unusual structure and whether it improperly limits how the law can be challenged in court. Texas lawmakers handed responsibility for enforcing the law to private citizens, rather than state officials.