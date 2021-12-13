Newsom Wants Texas-Like Law to Help Enforce California's Assault Weapons Ban

The case raised a complex set of issues about who, if anyone, can sue over the law in federal court, the typical route for challenges to abortion restrictions.
Newsom’s gun proposal would first have to pass California’s state Legislature before it could become law. The Legislature is not in session now and is scheduled to reconvene in January. It usually takes about eight months for new bills to pass the Legislature, barring special circumstances.
State Sen. Brian Dahle, a Republican from Bieber, would oppose the plan but predicted it could probably pass California’s Democratic-dominated Legislature. He said the proposal was most likely a stunt for Newsom to win favor with his progressive base of voters ahead of a possible run for president in the future.
“The right to bear arms is different than the right to have an abortion," said Dahle. "The right to have an abortion is not a constitutional amendment. So I think he’s way off base. I think he’s just using it as an opportunity to grandstand.”
But Newsom’s Saturday night declaration is a fulfilled prophecy for some gun rights groups who had predicted progressive states would attempt to use Texas’ abortion law to restrict access to guns. That’s why the Firearms Policy Coalition, a nonprofit group that advocates for gun rights, filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court opposing the Texas law.
“If Texas succeeds in its gambit here, New York, California, New Jersey, and others will not be far behind in adopting equally aggressive gambits to not merely chill but to freeze the right to keep and bear arms,” attorney Erik Jaffe wrote on behalf of the Firearms Policy Coalition.
While state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat representing San Francisco and parts of San Mateo County, would not say whether he supported Newsom's proposed law, he did note it would prompt a much-needed national debate.
"The Texas law is horrific, and it was just reprehensible that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed this law to remain in effect. So I want to see the Texas law and anything like it just disappear. But it's happening, unfortunately," Wiener said. "Gov. Newsom is calling [into] question the slippery slope Texas and the Supreme Court have created by moving in this direction. And so it's a really important conversation."
KQED's Azul Dahlstrom-Eckman contributed to this report, as did Associated Press reporter Adam Beam.