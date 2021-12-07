'Where's the Anger?': Oakland Family Reels From Death of Beloved Teen Amid Rise in Gun Violence

"I never seen her work hard like that before to get those grades," her friend says, adding she wanted "to make her mom proud, you know, her grandma and her family proud." She had a boyfriend she adored, Relerford says, and wanted to do more acting and dance. "She had a whole future bright for herself."

"She was only 15, so she was just hitting the mark of falling into that teenage life," her mother, Chalinda Hatcher, says with a look of resignation and sadness. Hatcher is sitting on a bench in the backyard of her East Oakland home.

Shamara liked being happy, "bringing your spirits up," her mom says. "If she thought you was sad, she would give you a hug because she didn't like sadness."

The family has a GoFundMe page in Shamara's honor and to help defray funeral and other costs.

2020 saw the largest one-year increase in murders since the U.S. started keeping nationwide records

The surge in killings is playing out across much of the country. 2020 saw a massive, almost 30% spike in homicides nationally. While still below historic highs set in the early 1990s, it was the largest one-year increase in murders since the U.S. started keeping nationwide records.

And this year in many cities, the uptick in killings has continued to match or even surpass last year's deadly surge.

Oakland is among the hardest hit. The rise in gun violence and homicides here has left many residents angry, fearful and calling on city leaders and law enforcement to do more. Oakland is on track to finish 2021 with its deadliest year in more than a decade. The city of just over 425,000 is fast closing in on 130 homicides so far — already more than last year's 109, and that itself was a 40% jump from 2019's numbers.

The city's mayor is now calling to reverse planned cuts to the police department.

Recent murders include a 28-year-old man gunned down near Lake Merritt while trying to stop a car break-in; a security guard and former cop fatally shot during a robbery while protecting a KRON4 reporter on assignment; and a toddler just shy of his second birthday shot and killed by a stray bullet as he slept in his car seat as his family drove on Interstate 880.

And Shamara, a teenager shot driving home after getting her hair braided. It'd been a long day for Shamara. She'd gone to school, had a dinner break and then went to get her hair elaborately braided in singles before her sweet 16 birthday. "Something she had been wanting for the past couple of months, but we had been just having her do her natural stuff," her mother says.

She was happy to finally get her hair done, her mom says, and her uncle picked her up to take her home. The uncle, Joshua Hatcher, was driving down International Boulevard when two men in a car raced up, driving erratically, and cut them off.

The uncle went around them and made their way to Bancroft Avenue to try to get away.

They were less than a dozen blocks from home.

There was no exchange of words, no exchange of middle fingers, her uncle says, but the strangers in the car gave chase.

"They just followed him down Bancroft and got back in front of them and as he tried to get back in front of them, they shot into his car," Chalinda Hatcher says. "And that's when they struck Shamara." A bullet hit Shamara in the head. Shocked and panicked, her uncle tried to hold her up while racing to the nearest hospital.

She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Shamara Young was Oakland's 109th homicide of the year.

"I'm still trying to figure out, why would you shoot into a random car? And for what? For what?" Chalinda Hatcher says. "And the innocence couldn't get no worse. She wasn't affiliated with gangs. She didn't 'live by the gun' or none of that kind of stuff. She was just a teenager trying to graduate and live her life."

"I'm angry, yeah, sad. And upset," grandmother Nina Hatcher says. But she adds that Shamara wouldn't want her to stew in bitterness. "You know, anger is not something I want to carry around," she says.

Chalinda Hatcher says she hasn't heard from the Oakland detective assigned to her daughter's case or anyone in the homicide unit since right after the killing. Back then the department asked for the public's help in solving Shamara's murder. "They haven't contacted me about anything," she says, "I haven't heard any updates or anything on the case."

The Oakland PD says it has "cleared" 44% of homicides this year. But that includes killings from other years solved in 2021. Like the majority of killings here, Shamara's death remains unsolved.

Her mom finds that painful and ironic because Shamara was kind of obsessed with TV crime shows. She would stay up late watching them, Hatcher says, and muse about wanting to become a forensic technician to help cops crack cases.

"I mean, the girl loved solving crime shows. All the girl wanted to do was become one of those people who solve murders and stuff like that," she says.

Crime is not a new challenge for Oakland. But as in many other American cities, gun violence and death have escalated here during the pandemic. The rising gun violence comes as city leaders wrestle with competing calls for police to do more and from activists who want officials to make good on pledges of wide-ranging police reforms.

The violence recently prompted Oakland's Mayor Libby Schaaf to reverse plans to divert funding from police to social services. While saying she still supports planned efforts to remove police from some nonviolent 911 calls and a violence intervention program called Ceasefire, Schaaf said she's asking the city council to reverse funding cuts scheduled to take effect next year and for the city to move to hire more police.

"There is nothing progressive about unbridled gun violence," Schaaf said. "This is what Oaklanders want: a comprehensive and effective approach to safety. And that includes adequate police staffing."

City leaders urged to do more to stem wave of gun violence

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong recently implored local leaders to do more to help stem the wave of gun violence he called "unacceptable."