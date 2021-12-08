Abortion Services Are Still Hard to Find for Rural and Low Income Californians

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Californians won’t lose the right to an abortion. The right to have one is codified into state law.

But having the right to an abortion isn’t the same as having good access to one — especially if you’re low income or live in rural parts of the state, where 40% of mostly rural counties in California — home to hundreds of thousands of people in the state — have no clinics that provide abortions.

Guest: Katie Orr, KQED politics and government reporter





