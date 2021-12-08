KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

Abortion Services Are Still Hard to Find for Rural and Low Income Californians

Ericka Cruz GuevarraKatie OrrCarlos Cabrera-LomelíAlan Montecillo
A multicolored paper sits upright on a desk next to other papers and says "stop abortion bans."
Literature sits on a table in the waiting room at the Women's Health Specialists clinic in Chico on Nov. 18, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Californians won’t lose the right to an abortion. The right to have one is codified into state law.

But having the right to an abortion isn’t the same as having good access to one — especially if you’re low income or live in rural parts of the state, where 40% of mostly rural counties in California — home to hundreds of thousands of people in the state — have no clinics that provide abortions.

Guest: Katie Orr, KQED politics and government reporter


Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

