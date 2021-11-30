Bay Area Health Officials Brace for Likely Arrival of Omicron Variant

Local and state health officials in California are closely monitoring for any signs of the new omicron COVID-19 variant, and bracing for its likely arrival.

Although little is so far known about the new variant, which researchers in South Africa first identified last week, the World Health Organization on Monday cautioned that "the overall global risk ... is assessed as very high." That's due in part to the variant's "unprecedented" number of mutations, the agency said.

No cases of the omicron variant have yet been detected in the U.S., but most experts agree that it is probably already here — a consensus that prompted President Biden on Monday to announce that "this variant is a cause for concern — not a cause for panic."

"I think it's quite possible, even likely, that there are small numbers of individuals that have already been infected with this variant in the United States and in the Bay Area," Dr. Benjamin Pinsky, who heads the Clinical Virology Laboratory at Stanford, told KQED on Monday.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UCSF professor of medicine, explained to KQED that additional studies are necessary to determine whether omicron — named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet — is more transmissible than the delta variant, if it will cause more serious symptoms, and how it will impact people who are already vaccinated.