First U.S. Case of Omicron Variant Found in California

California and San Francisco health officials have detected the first case of the omicron variant in the U.S., finding it in a California person with a recent case of COVID-19.

The individual "was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in a statement.

The individual was fully vaccinated, had mild symptoms that are improving and is "self-quarantining and has been since testing positive," the agency wrote, adding that "all close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative."

Scientists at UC San Francisco first detected the variant using genomic sequencing and officials with the CDC have confirmed it.

"CDC has been actively monitoring and preparing for this variant, and we will continue to work diligently with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners to learn more," the agency wrote. "Despite the detection of Omicron, Delta remains the predominant strain in the United States."