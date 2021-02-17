See How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Have Been Administered in Your County So Far

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in California — and across much of the rest of the country — has been, to say the least, rocky.

Since December, when the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was first made available — followed shortly thereafter by the Moderna vaccine (read more about vaccine differences here) — the process of getting doses delivered to health providers and into people's arms has been marred by vague and ever-changing eligibility requirements and unpredictable supply allotments.

Until recently, California had among the lowest COVID-19 vaccine administration rates in the country. And although the process here is still by no means smooth, the pace of inoculations has picked up significantly as has the amount of doses being made available from the federal government. California is now administering an average of about 1 million doses a week, a huge jump from last month, when state officials were fiercely criticized for lagging efforts. Mass vaccination sites, like the one that just opened at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, now dot the state, and an increasing number of mobile units are also being dispatched to reach underserved communities.

The dashboard, map and chart below are based on data, updated daily, from the California Department of Public Health. Delivered doses refers to the number of vaccine doses California has received from the federal government and, in turn, distributed to health providers throughout the state. Administered doses are the number of doses that have gone into people’s arms. The total number of administered doses includes both first and second doses.











