The World Health Organization today warned that the global risk from the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is “very high”. The variant, first discovered in South Africa, has now been detected in more than a dozen countries. We’ll talk about what we know so far about how contagious the variant is and how effective vaccines are likely to be against it.
Scientists Scramble to Understand ‘Very High’ Risk Omicron Variant
(Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, professor of medicine and chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, UCSF School of Medicine
