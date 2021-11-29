KQED is a proud member of
Forum
Forum

Scientists Scramble to Understand ‘Very High’ Risk Omicron Variant

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
The World Health Organization today warned that the global risk from the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is “very high”. The variant, first discovered in South Africa, has now been detected in more than a dozen countries. We’ll talk about what we know so far about how contagious the variant is and how effective vaccines are likely to be against it.

Guests:

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, professor of medicine and chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, UCSF School of Medicine

