KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

A Win For Indian Farmers and Their Bay Area Supporters

Ericka Cruz GuevarraDevin KatayamaLakshmi SarahAlan MontecilloKyana Moghadam
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Sukhwinder Sidhu Thana speaks outside of the Consulate General of India in San Francisco on Dec. 5, 2020, during a rally in support of Indian farmers.
Sukhwinder Sidhu Thana speaks outside of the Consulate General of India in San Francisco on Dec. 5, 2020, during a rally in support of Indian farmers. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

A movement to support Indian farmers scored a win this past week. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, announced plans to roll back three controversial laws that had sparked protests for more than a year.

The Sikh community in California had rallied behind this movement and staged several marches here in the Bay Area, including one that stopped traffic on the Bay Bridge. Many said they wanted to take a stand against privatization. Some wanted to stand in solidarity with relatives back home. And now, it seems that these continued demonstrations have paid off.

Guest: Lakshmi Sarah, KQED reporter

This episode originally aired on December 14, 2020.


Sponsored

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.