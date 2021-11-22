A Win For Indian Farmers and Their Bay Area Supporters

A movement to support Indian farmers scored a win this past week. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, announced plans to roll back three controversial laws that had sparked protests for more than a year.

The Sikh community in California had rallied behind this movement and staged several marches here in the Bay Area, including one that stopped traffic on the Bay Bridge. Many said they wanted to take a stand against privatization. Some wanted to stand in solidarity with relatives back home. And now, it seems that these continued demonstrations have paid off.

Guest: Lakshmi Sarah, KQED reporter

This episode originally aired on December 14, 2020.



