Growing Up Mixed and Grappling With the Question 'What Are You?': Listeners Weigh In

The latest census shows we mixed-race people are a demographic to pay attention to: 2020 data reflects a 276% increase in people who identify as multiracial compared to 2010. Yet mixed-race folks are only beginning to find space for our stories.

This week, The California Report Magazine's host, Sasha Khokha and guest host Marisa Lagos delve into the mixed-race experience, grounded in their own backgrounds. They talk with trailblazing artist Kip Fulbeck, whose photo projects are a platform for mixed-race folks to answer the question "What Are You?" in their own voices. We also listen in on a conversation between two listeners who share a similar background (Black/Filipina), but straddle different generations, which informs how they understand their identities.

To bring you, our audience, into this series, The California Report and KQED has been reaching out to listeners to ask, “What's something only fellow mixed folks understand about growing up mixed?”

Here are some of those responses:

Dianna K. Bautista, Berkeley

I'm Filipino on my mom's side, and my dad is mixed like me. He is Filipino, African American, Native American, French and Spanish. My dad would tell me how it was like for my grandmother as a Black woman of color growing up in Arkansas. We would dive back [into our family history] and see how my Native American ancestors were sold in slavery.

If I just check one box, I feel like it doesn't fully represent who I am. But when I check multiple boxes, I'm always questioning if I have enough of that heritage, enough of that ethnicity to check that box. And you're in the middle of having a mini-identity crisis because you're not sure which box to check.

I was reading about this mixed Iranian journalist who is saying how her mixed experience was like floating. It's kind of cool because, yeah, ambiguous skin means that you’re accepted in different groups and different ethnicities and you get to experience that diversity. But there's also negatives to that because you're ambiguous. People are going to assign stereotypes based on what they think you are and you don't have control over that.

Dylan Morimoto, San Francisco

My father is from Auburn, California, and he's Japanese, and my mom was born in Germany. She's Jewish. My father was incarcerated during World War II. My [dad's whole] family was incarcerated or interned during World War II. And then my mom, you know, left Nazi Germany. You know, I don't look Jewish. I don't really think I look kind of Asian-ish.

Under the Trump administration, [it was] really upsetting, given my family’s history. It’s nice to see, for me personally, I was happy to see Kamala Harris get elected, and seeing her, you know an African American and Asian woman, was really, really cool. And a Jewish husband, and a mixed family. I am in the same situation. I have two stepkids, so it’s nice to see that diversity.

Sharon Ng, San Francisco

Our family is kind of China-Latina mashed up. I am Chinese Malaysian and grew up in Vancouver, Canada. My American husband's family is Argentinian but he grew up in France. We met in New York. When people ask my daughter what her heritage is, she says, "I am half Chinese and half Brooklyn!"

While I am Chinese by blood, culturally I struggled as a child to understand my “Chineseness” because I did not grow up speaking Mandarin at home, nor did I have the benefit of an extended family of aunties and grandparents to provide context about how to be Chinese. With limited Chinese affirmation and sense of place, it was quite confusing because Vancouver was really white in the '70s.

[My husband] Ian's story is similar. He didn't grow up speaking Spanish, because the U.S. was all about assimilation back then. We feel that learning Spanish will help anchor our kids in part of their roots, which we don't feel we really had (we know our parents tried their very best). Together we are creating new traditions of what is beautiful and delicious: turkey stuffed with sticky rice, with empanadas and chimichurri on the side.