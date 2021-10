On Oct. 19, 1991, a fire started to burn and spread in the Oakland Hills. By the time it was done, an estimated 25 people were killed and thousands of homes were destroyed.

30 years later, a warmer climate and drier conditions mean that another wildfire could break out in or near the city of Oakland. So, are we more prepared this time?

Guest: Brian Krans, contributing reporter for The Oaklandside

Listen: Remembering the 1991 Oakland-Berkeley Firestorm