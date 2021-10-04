What’s the Deal with COVID-19 Booster Shots?

The news about COVID-19 booster shots has been confusing. In mid-August, President Biden announced that a COVID-19 booster would roll out to all eligible U.S. residents starting the week of Sept. 20. But then, amid disagreement among federal health officials, that plan was scaled back.

Now, the federal government is recommending that some people get a third shot. Today, we break down who is eligible, and how to get one.

Guest: Carly Severn, KQED senior engagement editor

