An Intergenerational Welcoming for Afghan Refugees

A man wearing a mask pulls against a doorframe to help himself pull a massive laundry cart on wheels laden with items in black garbage bags through it.
Walid Aziz and Ashraf Hussain from Jewish Family & Community Services of the East Bay bring household goods from the organization's offices in Concord on Sept. 10, 2021 to a family who recently arrived from Afghanistan. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Since July, at least 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan have arrived in California, with most settling in Northern California and the Bay Area.

Since the Taliban took over Kabul in mid-August, the pace of resettlement has ramped up, and many of the people supporting newly arrived refugees come from already-established communities of Afghan Americans in the Bay — who know what it means to be displaced and start anew.  

Guest: Tyche Hendricks, KQED immigration senior editor

Click here to find more information about Jewish Family & Community Services East Bay's efforts to help resettle newly arrived Afghan refugees.


Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

 