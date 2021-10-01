An Intergenerational Welcoming for Afghan Refugees

Since July, at least 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan have arrived in California, with most settling in Northern California and the Bay Area.

Since the Taliban took over Kabul in mid-August, the pace of resettlement has ramped up, and many of the people supporting newly arrived refugees come from already-established communities of Afghan Americans in the Bay — who know what it means to be displaced and start anew.

Guest: Tyche Hendricks, KQED immigration senior editor

