Mountain View's Mobile Home Parks Could Have Rent Control Soon

In Mountain View, residents of mobile home parks are on the verge of winning protections under the city’s rent control law — which they have been excluded from so far. But in this expensive Silicon Valley city, the political fight about rent control in mobile homes is far from over.

Guest: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED Silicon Valley reporter





