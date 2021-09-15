Gov. Gavin Newsom Easily Defeats the Recall

19 months, 46 candidates, and hundreds of millions of dollars later, Gov. Gavin Newsom has easily defeated the effort to remove him from office. It marks the end of a campaign that was first launched in February 2020 by a retired Yolo County sheriff’s deputy.

The governor will stay in office until at least January 2023, when his first term ends — or longer, if he wins re-election next year.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, political correspondent for KQED and co-host of the Political Breakdown podcast





Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.