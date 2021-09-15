KQED is a proud member of
Gov. Gavin Newsom Easily Defeats the Recall

Alan MontecilloMarisa LagosChristopher BealeEricka Cruz Guevarra
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to union workers and volunteers on election day at the IBEW Local 6 union hall on September 14, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

19 months, 46 candidates, and hundreds of millions of dollars later, Gov. Gavin Newsom has easily defeated the effort to remove him from office. It marks the end of a campaign that was first launched in February 2020 by a retired Yolo County sheriff’s deputy. 

The governor will stay in office until at least January 2023, when his first term ends — or longer, if he wins re-election next year.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, political correspondent for KQED and co-host of the Political Breakdown podcast 


