What Could A Republican Governor Do?

The last day to vote in the recall election is Tuesday, Sept. 14. And if Gov. Gavin Newsom is replaced, his most likely successor is conservative talk radio host Larry Elder — who, if elected, would be the only Republican statewide elected official.

He would also have just one year before the next election in 2022. So how much could a new Republican governor actually do in that time?

iframe frameborder="0" height="200" scrolling="no" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm?e=KQINC6625744658&light=true" width="100%"/iframe

Guest: Marisa Lagos, political correspondent for KQED, and co-host of the Political Breakdown podcast

