Chevron, PBF Sue Air District Over New Bay Area Refinery Pollution Rule

Two of the nation's leading oil companies are suing Bay Area air regulators to block a new rule that would force their regional refineries to significantly reduce the amount of pollution they spew into the air.

Chevron and PBF Energy filed separate lawsuits this week in Contra Costa County Superior Court against the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD).

Their legal actions come less than two months after the district board voted 19-to-3 to require both refineries to reduce the particulate matter their plants emit. The rule is set to take effect in five years.

In the lead-up to the July vote, both companies slammed the rule and threatened legal action.