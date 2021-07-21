KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Refineries Must Dramatically Cut Pollution, Air District Says in Historic Vote

Ted Goldberg
The PBF Energy refinery in Martinez, pictured in August 2018 when it was owned by Shell.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Local air regulators moved Wednesday to require two of California's largest oil refineries to significantly reduce the amount of pollution they spew into the air.

The board that oversees the Bay Area Air Quality Management District voted 19 to 3 to force Chevron's Richmond refinery and the PBF Energy refinery in Martinez to cut down on the particulate matter emitted by a key part of their plants.

The vote came after two separate days of hours-long hearings, threats of a lawsuit from the oil industry, along with pressure from environmentalists, health advocates, refinery workers and labor leaders.

The two oil companies, to satisfy the new rules, would most likely need to buy and install air pollution devices known as wet gas scrubbers, at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The vote is the culmination of work started by the air district staff in 2019. Dozens of agency workers researched the proposal, worked with outside departments and took in comments from the public.

Wednesday's hearing was the second before the full board on the proposed rule. In early June, so many environmentalists, refinery workers, union officials and local residents offered public comment that the board had to delay the hearing.

Environmentalists and health advocates urged the board to approve the more stringent proposal. They emphasized the need to protect the health of residents who live near the refineries, many of whom are low-income people of color in areas with higher rates of respiratory disease. Refineries in other parts of the country use the wet gas scrubbers, they said, and the ones in the Bay Area could easily follow suit.

"I am asking the air district to stand with me for our mothers and our babies and to remain true to their mission," said Dr. Teresa Muñoz, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Richmond, at a press conference in late May held a few blocks from the Chevron refinery. "Please keep your word."

Some oil executives, labor leaders and refinery workers urged directors to go with a less stringent proposal. They said the one the board approved Wednesday will hurt jobs, raise the cost of gasoline and hurt local airports that rely on the two refineries. They also said the large devices they may need to buy to satisfy the new rule use too much water and won't achieve the environmental gains predicted by the air agency.

PBF Energy executives have told the air district the rule would force them to close down their refinery. Chevron has said that the data used to develop the proposal is old and flawed.

The rule change is aimed at cutting down the amount of particulate matter released into the air from refineries' fluidized catalytic cracking units. Air district staff say it will save lives and millions of dollars in health costs. They say agency studies found that the predominantly Latino and Black communities in the areas around the refineries were exposed to particulate matter at a disproportionately higher rate than others in the Bay Area.

Some directors and others expressed concern about the amount of water wet gas scrubbers use - and that bringing them on in a drought would exacerbate the region's worsening water supply. Air district staff and other supporters of the proposal say the increase in water use is small compared to what the refineries already use.

The rule would require Chevron and PBF install the scrubbers within five years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.