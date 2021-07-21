Bay Area Refineries Must Dramatically Cut Pollution, Air District Says in Historic Vote

Local air regulators moved Wednesday to require two of California's largest oil refineries to significantly reduce the amount of pollution they spew into the air.

The board that oversees the Bay Area Air Quality Management District voted 19 to 3 to force Chevron's Richmond refinery and the PBF Energy refinery in Martinez to cut down on the particulate matter emitted by a key part of their plants.

The vote came after two separate days of hours-long hearings, threats of a lawsuit from the oil industry, along with pressure from environmentalists, health advocates, refinery workers and labor leaders.

The two oil companies, to satisfy the new rules, would most likely need to buy and install air pollution devices known as wet gas scrubbers, at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.