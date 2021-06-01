Air Regulators Weigh Plan Aimed at Dramatically Cutting Bay Area Refinery Pollution

Advocates argue the board should approve the change, if for anything else, to honor the agency's own mission statement of protecting and improving public health and air quality.

"I am asking the air district to stand with me for our mothers and our babies and to remain true to their mission," said Dr. Teresa Muñoz, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Richmond, at a press conference last Wednesday held a few blocks from the Chevron refinery. "Please keep your word."

Oil industry representatives, led by Chevron and PBF Energy, are urging the agency to reject the plan.

PBF says if the proposal is approved, it will be forced to shut down its Martinez plant, which it purchased from Shell last year. Chevron says the data the air district staff used in creating the potential change is flawed.

"In short, this rulemaking has been procedurally defective, technically inaccurate, and the potential benefits of the proposed amendments are overstated," Michael Carroll, a partner at Latham & Watkins LLP, wrote on behalf of Chevron in an April 30 letter to the air district.

Cracking Units

At issue are key components used by refineries that are called fluidized catalytic cracking units (FCCU). Local air regulators say the devices emit more particulate matter than any other part of the petroleum refining plants.

The FCCU units use a fine-powdered metal chemical substance to help break down, or "crack," heavy components of crude oil into lighter ones for products like gasoline. That substance, referred to as a catalyst, gets coated with carbon material known as coke, which is then burned off.

The air district says that procedure, part of normal daily operations at many large refineries, emits more particulate matter than any other part of the refining process, making up a significant portion of each plant's total emissions.

Proposal: Bring on the Scrubbers

The proposal before the 24-member air district board would amend Regulation 6 Rule 5, limiting the amount of particulate matter, ammonia and sulfur dioxide the cracking units emit. The air district says if the change is adopted, Bay Area refineries would emit 400 tons less particulate matter each year.

The proposal is not expected to affect Phillips 66 in Rodeo, which does not have the FCCU unit, or Marathon in Martinez, which is currently idled. Both of those refineries are in the process of becoming renewable diesel production facilities.

If approved, the rule would go into effect in five years, forcing Chevron and PBF to buy and install a large device known as a wet gas scrubber, a unit that Valero's Benicia refinery already has. With these devices, exhaust gas is passed through sprays of scrubbing liquid, which capture and remove pollutants. The district says the scrubbers can significantly reduce the particulate matter released into the air.

Dirty Air

Particulate matter is essentially what some experts call "dirty air," which contains things like soot, dust and dirt.

Many Bay Area residents have become more familiar with the air quality concerns associated with particulate matter, as a result of massive wildfires in recent years that have fouled the region's air.

"Compelling evidence also indicates that fine particulate matter is the most significant air pollution health hazard in the Bay Area," air district staff wrote in the agency's report on the proposal. "Reducing particulate matter emissions can reduce mortality and increase average life span."